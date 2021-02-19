Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 698,716 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,611 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 698,716 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of Cheniere Energy worth $49,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,853,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,321,000 after acquiring an additional 234,063 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,009,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,782,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,008,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,388,000 after purchasing an additional 67,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,243 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 760,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,638,000 after purchasing an additional 33,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $67.31 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

