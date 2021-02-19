Russell S. Minick Sells 6,382 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $12.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.47. The company had a trading volume of 898,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,817. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $363.72.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Generac by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,590 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 12.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,117,000 after purchasing an additional 120,669 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Generac by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Generac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.85.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

