RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lessened its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,732 shares during the quarter. Livent accounts for approximately 0.1% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTHM. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Livent by 46.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LTHM. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

LTHM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 73,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,300. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.00, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

