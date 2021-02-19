RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Invests $42.30 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 387,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,304,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 2.4% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

TSM stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.88. The stock had a trading volume of 194,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,330,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.64 and a 200 day moving average of $98.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

