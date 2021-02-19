RWC Asset Management LLP Increases Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,645 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for about 2.6% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.10% of Anthem worth $78,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Anthem by 74.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 12.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 14.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Anthem by 7.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Anthem by 19.3% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.48. 24,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,335. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $340.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

