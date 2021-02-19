RWC Asset Management LLP Invests $20.93 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 467,641 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,592 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 46,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 27,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 55,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.17. 925,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,140,639. The company has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,517 shares of company stock worth $4,397,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

