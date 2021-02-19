RWC Asset Management LLP Invests $6.75 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $336.86. 31,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $438.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.