RWC Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 1.6% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.07% of Lam Research worth $47,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $21.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $599.29. The company had a trading volume of 52,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,398. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.47. The stock has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

