RWC Asset Management LLP Takes $5.37 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,691,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.43. 54,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,493. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

