Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Up 8.6%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) shot up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.63. 175,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 201,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

A number of research firms have commented on RYI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $557.65 million, a P/E ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

