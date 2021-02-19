Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RHP opened at $73.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $91.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

