Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Sabre has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.18.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 111.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

