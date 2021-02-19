Safe Haven Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $14.04 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 51.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.18 or 0.00396972 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

