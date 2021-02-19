Safe Market Cap Hits $9.81 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Safe has traded 46.2% higher against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $9.81 million and $99,724.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001235 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 78.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

