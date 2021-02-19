Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.60

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFSHF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Peel Hunt raised Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

