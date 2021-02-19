Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,618 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Sage Therapeutics worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $78.47 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAGE. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.