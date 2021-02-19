Saia (SAIA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) in the last few weeks:

2/17/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $115.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $136.00 to $199.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $189.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $205.00 to $220.00.

1/19/2021 – Saia is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $6.39 on Friday, reaching $212.66. 11,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,163. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $214.57.

Get Saia Inc alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,556,912. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 1,093.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,077,000 after buying an additional 765,562 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,034,000 after acquiring an additional 331,841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,910,000 after acquiring an additional 172,453 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 159,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,039,000 after acquiring an additional 154,491 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Saia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.