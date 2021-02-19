Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $3.00. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 695,941 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $76.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. 8.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

