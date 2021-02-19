salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,768,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 92,642 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of salesforce.com worth $393,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.87. The company had a trading volume of 148,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.08 and a 200 day moving average of $236.26. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.14.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,766 shares of company stock worth $17,037,252. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.