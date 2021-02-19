SALT Market Capitalization Hits $26.19 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. SALT has a market cap of $26.19 million and approximately $72,733.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00064675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.14 or 0.00836235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00035654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00055958 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00043256 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00018750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.84 or 0.04916711 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

