Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.22

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as €24.22 ($28.49) and last traded at €23.14 ($27.22), with a volume of 301299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €22.69 ($26.69).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €15.80 ($18.59) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €18.22 ($21.44).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.76.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

