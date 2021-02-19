Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.98

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $2.85. Salzgitter shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

SZGPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

