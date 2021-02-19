Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.04

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.04 and last traded at $36.97, with a volume of 5682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SASR. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. G.Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,191,000 after acquiring an additional 116,562 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,604,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 280,397 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,228,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 143,964 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,714,000 after purchasing an additional 46,338 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.