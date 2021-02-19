Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to post $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $8.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.15.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.