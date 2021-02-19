Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Trading Down 1.7%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM)’s stock price fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €404.20 ($475.53) and last traded at €405.20 ($476.71). 85,913 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €412.00 ($484.71).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €400.00 ($470.59) target price on Sartorius Stedim Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €341.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €309.11.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.