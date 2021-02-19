Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) (LON:SCLP) Insider Martin Diggle Sells 200,000 Shares

Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) (LON:SCLP) insider Martin Diggle sold 200,000 shares of Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total value of £56,000 ($73,164.36).

Martin Diggle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Martin Diggle sold 400,000 shares of Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31), for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,424.61).

On Monday, December 14th, Martin Diggle acquired 750,000 shares of Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £82,500 ($107,786.78).

Shares of LON:SCLP traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 24.50 ($0.32). 5,006,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,041. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock has a market cap of £199.73 million and a PE ratio of -17.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.10. Scancell Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 29 ($0.38).

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

