Schindler’s (SHLAF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SHLAF. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Commerzbank initiated coverage on Schindler in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLAF traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.61 and a 200-day moving average of $270.00. Schindler has a one year low of $201.35 and a one year high of $280.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

