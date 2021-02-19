Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76,979 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schlumberger worth $16,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,760,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after buying an additional 2,012,600 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,775,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,759,000 after buying an additional 1,333,949 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,981 shares of company stock worth $749,991. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.