Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Up 7.2%

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.28 and last traded at $35.76. 305,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 305,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $969.38 million, a PE ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $492.11 million for the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 60,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

