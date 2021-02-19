Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.82

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.82 and traded as high as $28.40. Scholastic shares last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 72,752 shares.
SCHL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.77 million, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently -750.00%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Scholastic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHL)
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.
