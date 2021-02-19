Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.82

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.82 and traded as high as $28.40. Scholastic shares last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 72,752 shares.

SCHL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Scholastic alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.77 million, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.00 million. Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. Scholastic’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.