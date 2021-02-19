Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 45,000 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 45,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $4,716,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ SDGR traded up $3.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.03. 567,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,344. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SDGR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,376,000 after acquiring an additional 971,766 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Schrödinger by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 658,523 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at $27,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 17,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 528,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth $22,975,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

