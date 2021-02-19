Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Acquires 12,266 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 1.2% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKC stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.17. 30,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,757. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.76.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

