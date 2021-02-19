Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.92. 9,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $188.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

