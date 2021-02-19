Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Decreased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,279 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 3.3% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $21,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.80. 74,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,981. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.