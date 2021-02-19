Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 650,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,937,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.88. 56,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,981. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

