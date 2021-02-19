Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stake Raised by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 146.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583,917 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 1.69% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $149,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,966,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,540 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 719,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,370,000 after purchasing an additional 687,593 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 831,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,621,000 after purchasing an additional 303,618 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 955,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,946,000 after purchasing an additional 245,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,196.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 239,705 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,245. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96.

