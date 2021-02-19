Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%.

NYSE SWM traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,871. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

