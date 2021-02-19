Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) Trading 5.1% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.67. 259,325 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 225,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Specifically, Chairman Ira Scott Greenspan bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 80,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Scopus BioPharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95.

Scopus BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCPS)

Scopus BioPharma Inc develops therapeutics drugs targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company was formerly known as Project18 Inc and changed its name to Scopus BioPharma Inc in December, 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

