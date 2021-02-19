Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Up 6.9% Following Earnings Beat

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) shares shot up 6.9% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $16.92. 1,892,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,930,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

The shipping company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $992.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03.

About Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

