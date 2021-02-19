Scotiabank Boosts Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target to $2.00

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WFSTF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Western Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.63.

WFSTF stock remained flat at $$1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 117,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,512. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

