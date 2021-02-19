Scotiabank Cuts Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$38.50

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$38.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$36.25 price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$33.63. 3,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,109. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$19.00 and a twelve month high of C$50.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.91.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

