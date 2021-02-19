Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 10,000 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,392,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Avalara stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,223. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.47 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.60.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

