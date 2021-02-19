Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 10,000 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,392,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Avalara stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,223. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.47 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.60.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.
About Avalara
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
Featured Article: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.