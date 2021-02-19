Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Earns Sell Rating from Robert W. Baird

Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of NYSE:SRL opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. Scully Royalty has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

