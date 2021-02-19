Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Earns Sell Rating from Robert W. Baird

Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of NYSE:SRL opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. Scully Royalty has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.90.
Scully Royalty Company Profile
