Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.17 and a beta of 0.85. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 2,685.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,917,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,172,000 after buying an additional 1,848,205 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $30,690,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 5,534.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 485,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,739,000 after buying an additional 476,643 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 535,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,896,000 after buying an additional 352,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,585,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,111,000 after buying an additional 342,194 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

