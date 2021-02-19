SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $951,817. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

