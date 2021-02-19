Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI.L) (LON:SPDI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.30

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI.L) (LON:SPDI) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.08), with a volume of 87266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

About Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI.L) (LON:SPDI)

SPDI is a London listed property company focused on Emerging Europe (Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia) with a growing portfolio of prime commercial properties let to blue chip clients on long leases, which generates high yields and offers significant potential for capital growth thanks to highly favourable macro and regional property market fundamentals.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.