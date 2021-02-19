SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) (LON:SGRO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $942.89

SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) (LON:SGRO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 942.89 ($12.32) and traded as high as GBX 969.40 ($12.67). SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) shares last traded at GBX 962.80 ($12.58), with a volume of 1,662,223 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £11.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 963.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 942.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

