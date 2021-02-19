Sei Investments Co. Acquires 107,217 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of TE Connectivity worth $73,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,776,990,000 after acquiring an additional 253,546 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,441,000 after purchasing an additional 143,154 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,497,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,479,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,561,000 after purchasing an additional 57,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.53. 1,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,317. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $132.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total transaction of $5,589,666.24. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,788 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,652. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.