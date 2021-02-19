Sei Investments Co. Acquires 87,473 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,521,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $90,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,764,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,646 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,569,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,094,000 after acquiring an additional 55,213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 928,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,594 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 391,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 482,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.73. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,277. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

