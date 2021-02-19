Sei Investments Co. Buys 28,175 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $195,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,721,000 after purchasing an additional 429,470 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,160,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after purchasing an additional 66,328 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,056,000 after purchasing an additional 261,883 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,985,000 after purchasing an additional 113,260 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.80. 2,971,224 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.75.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.